Security guard assaults wife over bucket of water

01 Sep, 2023 - 14:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Security guard assaults wife over bucket of water Assault

The Sunday News

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

A 42-year-old security guard from Bulawayo recently assaulted his wife with a plank after a misunderstanding over a bucket of water.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when Castro Ndlovu a security guard with a local company was arrested for assault.

The complainant in this case is Precious Maseko (35).

He appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa, at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to 7 September 2023.

He was charged with C/S 3(1)(a) ARW Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16. Physical Abuse.

The state case as represented by Mr Joseph Rugara told the court that on the day in question at 21 Thain avenue, West Summerton, Bulawayo the complainant and the accused had a misunderstanding over a bucket of water.

The accused picked a plank and assaulted the complainant on the head several tims. The complainant was medically examined and a medical report can be produced as an exhibit.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting