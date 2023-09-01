Security guard assaults wife over bucket of water

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

A 42-year-old security guard from Bulawayo recently assaulted his wife with a plank after a misunderstanding over a bucket of water.

The incident occurred last Wednesday when Castro Ndlovu a security guard with a local company was arrested for assault.

The complainant in this case is Precious Maseko (35).

He appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Nomagugu Maphosa, at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to 7 September 2023.

He was charged with C/S 3(1)(a) ARW Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16. Physical Abuse.

The state case as represented by Mr Joseph Rugara told the court that on the day in question at 21 Thain avenue, West Summerton, Bulawayo the complainant and the accused had a misunderstanding over a bucket of water.

The accused picked a plank and assaulted the complainant on the head several tims. The complainant was medically examined and a medical report can be produced as an exhibit.