Security sector heightens alertness to curb terrorist attack threats

Deputy Chief Secretary and Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

ZIMBABWE’S security systems are on heightened alert and investigations are underway in response to a message claiming a terrorist bomb/firearm attack threat was targeting the country’s airports.

To pave the way for the investigations, President Mnangagwa had to suspend his scheduled trip to Victoria Falls this morning where he was expected to officiate at the International Renewable Energy Conference.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba, said Zimbabwe airport authorities were this morning made aware of an e- mail sent through FASTJET AIRLINE claiming “credible bomb/firearm threat” targeting Zimbabwean airports.

“This morning Zimbabwe airport authorities were made aware of an e-mail sent through FASTJET AIRLINE by one JOHN DOE claiming ‘credible bomb/firearm threat’ targeting Zimbabwean airports,” he said.

“As a precaution, the country’s security systems are now on heightened alert following this message whose source and credibility is also being investigated.”

Mr Charamba said while Zimbabwe was peaceful, and all the country’s ports of entry are well secured, such alerts on possible terrorist attacks are taken and treated very seriously, as nothing should be left to chance.

“The nation is urged to remain calm while investigations are underway, the results of which will be made public by relevant arms of Government once investigations are concluded,” he said.

“His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, who this morning was slotted to address a meeting in the prime resort City of Victoria Falls, has had to suspend his trip to allow for investigations, which are already underway.”