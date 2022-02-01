Seed Co appoints new Managing Director

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ONE of the leading seed producers, Seed Co Zimbabwe, has appointed Mr Terrence Chimanya as the new managing director with effect from February 1, 2022.

Mr Chimanya is taking over from Mr Edworks Mhandu, who has retired on medical grounds. Mr Chimanya has been acting in the same capacity for the past six months

“We are pleased to advise that Terrence Chimanya, the current group head of Legal, has been appointed into the role of managing director of Seed Co Zimbabwe.

"He has been acting as managing for Seed Co Zimbabwe for the last six months while Mhandu was receiving medical attention. In that period, he has demonstrated some very good leadership qualities and managed to hold the team together and steer the ship during a period when the business has been affected by many challenges," reads a statement from Seed Co.