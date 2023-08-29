Semi final spots sealed for inaugural president’s cup

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

THE four semi-finalists of the inaugural President’s Schools Rugby Cup have been decided after the opening round of matches at Harare Showgrounds yesterday.

A total of eight schools took part in the opening round and the tournament is now down to four schools.

The semi-finalists will battle it out on the field tomorrow in what promises to be yet another exhilarating day of schoolboy rugby in the capital.

The four teams standing after the first round are Prince Edward School, Wise Owl School, Churchill Boys High and Mt. Pleasant School.

In the first semi-final, the favourites, Prince Edward will be up against the tournament favourites, Wise Owl while Churchill Boys will have a date with Mt. Pleasant.

Kuda Mutenda of Mwana Group, the main Sponsor of the President’s School Rugby has promised fireworks on Wednesday’ during the last four.

Prince Edward booked a place after hammering Plumtree 59- 12 while Churchill had to use all the tricks in the book to beat the Milton Boys 24-12. In other matches played yesterday, Mt Pleasant thumped Goromonzi 27-12 before Wise Owl walloped Kutama Boys 50-0 in the highest scoreline of the day.

After Wednesday’s semi-finals, the final is slated for Friday at the same venue.