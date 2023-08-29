Semi final spots sealed for inaugural president’s cup

29 Aug, 2023 - 15:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Semi final spots sealed for inaugural president’s cup rugby ball

The Sunday News

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

THE four semi-finalists of the inaugural President’s Schools Rugby Cup have been decided after the opening round of matches at Harare Showgrounds yesterday.

A total of eight schools took part in the opening round and the tournament is now down to four schools.

The semi-finalists will battle it out on the field tomorrow in what promises to be yet another exhilarating day of schoolboy rugby in the capital.

The four teams standing after the first round are Prince Edward School, Wise Owl School, Churchill Boys High and Mt. Pleasant School.

In the first semi-final, the favourites, Prince Edward will be up against the tournament favourites, Wise Owl while Churchill Boys will have a date with Mt. Pleasant.

Kuda Mutenda of Mwana Group, the main Sponsor of the President’s School Rugby has promised fireworks on Wednesday’ during the last four.

Prince Edward booked a place after hammering Plumtree 59- 12 while Churchill had to use all the tricks in the book to beat the Milton Boys 24-12. In other matches played yesterday, Mt Pleasant thumped Goromonzi 27-12 before Wise Owl walloped Kutama Boys 50-0 in the highest scoreline of the day.

After Wednesday’s semi-finals, the final is slated for Friday at the same venue.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting