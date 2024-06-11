Serial rapist and murderer Chauke trial starts

The trial of suspected serial rapist and murderer, Daniel Chauke whose rape charges have risen to nine began on Monday at the Chipinge Magistrates Court, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has said.

Chauke (62) who initially appeared in court facing three counts of rape and murder, had an additional six counts of rape added to his charge sheet.

In a post on X, the NPAZ said Chauke’s trial began on Monday on a continuous roll, facing six counts of rape.

The state alleges that the accused person raped a 69-year-old woman who was coming from her field on April 3 in 2022 after approaching her and accusing her grandchildren of stealing property at his house.

He hit the complainant once on the right cheek causing her to fall. He tied her hands and mouth and force-marched her into a bushy area where he committed the offence.

On May 3 of the same year, Chauke 62 allegedly raped and robbed a 60-year-old woman who was harvesting maize in her field after accusing her of stealing an animal that he snared.

He force-marched her into a bushy area where he raped her after which he took her cell phone and walked away. Chauke is alleged to have committed four more similar offenses involving a 46-year-old woman, a 23-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman between July 2022 and April this year. He was arrested last May 27 at Usange in Chipinge.

He also faces three counts of murder arising from incidents in which he raped and killed his victims.

These include Ruth Sithole who he raped and killed on October 21 after finding her working in her field at Chikwanda village, Chief Mutema.

Chauke pretended to be looking for manual work before he dragged her into a nearby bush where he raped and strangled her to death.

He later attacked Sithole’s dog with a machete striking it all over the body before taking her lunch box and walking away. He was found in possession of a spoon belonging to Sithole when he was arrested.

He struck again last April 24 and allegedly murdered Honeni Manaka Masimandoyo after meeting her walking in Derera Village, Chief Ngorima area in Chimanimani. He initially proposed love to her but she turned him down stating that she was married.

This did not go down well with Chauke who allegedly grabbed her arm and pulled her to the ground. He dragged her to a nearby bush where he strangled her until she was weak and raped her. After raping her, he took his knife, cut out her private parts, took her pantie and wrapping cloth before fleeing the scene. He was found in possession of the deceased’s pantie.

On May 26 he met Siliya Maponese who was on her way to Scott village, Mabheka, Chipinge along a footpath near Budzi River, Bangazani area.

Chauke allegedly approached and proposed love to her and he was rejected. He allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into the nearby bush where he raped and killed her.

He took her cell phone and walked away. He was found in possession of the cell phone.

New Ziana