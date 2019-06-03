Serial rapist bashed, nabbed

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A WOMAN, from Waterford suburb in Bulawayo, believed to be a soldier, bravely fought off a suspected serial rapist who had broken into her home in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

The woman, disarmed the man of a knife, grabbed him by the hands, punched and kicked him in the groin, before he fled from the house.

The suspect – Bandlalenkosi Ncube (27), who was arrested on the same night, appeared in court on Saturday, facing charges of unlawful entry and attempted rape.

He was remanded in custody to Monday for commencement of trial. Ncube appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Ulukile Ndlovu, while Mrs Memory Matare presented the case for the State.

“On 29 May this year at around 12am, the complainant a 27-year-old female woke up to realise that the solar light, which she had left on in the passage was off. She proceeded to the passage and switched it on. When she went back to bed the suspect, who is from Gwanda but resides at Plot 1 in Douglasdale in Bulawayo, grabbed her from behind and threatened to stab her. He then began to fondle her breasts and stomach. He then ordered her to lie down on her stomach. Before he could rape her the complainant spun and grabbed him before a scuffle ensued. She overpowered him and he grabbed a knife, which was on a card box and ran out. While making his escape he dropped his cellphone,” said Mrs Matare.

She said at 1 am a police report was made at Hillside Police Station, where officers attended to the scene of the crime.

“They observed that he used an unknown object to break into the house to gain entry. They used his cellphone to track him down to the place of his residence. He was found still wearing the same clothes he was said to have been wearing and was immediately arrested,” said Mrs Matare.

