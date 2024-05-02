Service stations should accept ZiG: RBZ governor

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu has urged service stations to accept payments in the local ZiG currency to avoid a situation where they will be left stranded when they have to cater for the tax obligations next month.

RBZ introduced the new currency last month and on Tuesday the physical notes entered into circulation.

However, fuel service stations continue to charge their fuel in foreign currency.

Speaking in an interview on Zimpaper’s Star FM radio on Thursday morning, Dr Mushayavanhu said since the country was in a multi-currency regime, fuel stations should also sell part of their fuel in ZiG.

He said with the government saying 50 percent of tax obligations will be paid in ZiG, the service stations could be found wanting when next month they have to raise the ZiG required for them to pay their tax.

“Regarding fuel, we are in a multicurrency regime, nothing is stopping a fuel dealer selling their fuel partly in ZiG and partly in any other currency. If the fuel dealer is not selling the fuel in ZiG they will find themselves in a situation where they are looking for ZiG come June, July because they are also a taxpayer and they are supposed to pay 50 percent of their tax in ZiG, so if they are not selling their product in ZiG where will they get the ZiG.

“I have to warn the fuel dealers that when we get to June, July, the rate for ZiG will strengthen such that they may be losing out, so if I were a fuel dealer today, I would start selling some of my fuel in ZiG and some in foreign currency because we are in a multi-currency arrangement,” said the RBZ Governor.

Dr Mushayavanhu also took a swipe at service providers who were using exchange rates that were not the official interbank exchange rate, saying the Financial Intelligence Unit would descend on them and institute various penalties like freezing their accounts.

“If you go to a service provider and they use an exchange rate that is not the official rate please report to us immediately and we will get our Financial Intelligence Unit to deal with the issue. There has been adequate education to the public and also to the shop owners, retailers, and schools that the rate that applies is the interbank exchange rate and no other rate should apply.

“Various measures will be taken by the FIU to those that use a rate that is not the official interbank rate, one of which is to freeze the bank accounts of those offending institutions and also they will be heavily penalised in terms of fines,” he said.

The RBZ governor also clarified on the deadline for the use of bond notes, saying they will only announce the date when they stop being accepted once they have thinned out.

“We are allowing the ZiG and Bond notes to co-circulate, we will let the market know when the volumes of bond notes coming through have thinned out, we will then announce a date when we will not accept bond notes but for now let them come through.

“We do not want a situation where someone is sitting on bond notes and they are deep out there in the rural areas then we say on such and such a day they won’t be value. We want to ensure that on the day we then announce we will have collected as much as we can then we give a final deadline,” he said.