Seven armed robbers raid funeral parlour

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

SEVEN armed robbers this morning (Wednesday) broke into a Bulawayo funeral parlour, subdued a security guard on duty before getting away with groceries worth USD$110 and 1 750 Rand.

The incident occurred in Kelvin North at about 2am.

Recounting the incident, the 25-year-old security guard from Flair Funeral Parlour said the robbers were wearing balaclavas, with one of them armed with a rifle while two others had machetes. Another had a bolt cutter and three others were carrying stones.

Bulawayo provincial acting spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

During the attack, the security guard locked himself inside the chapel when the accused persons forced the reception window open and cut the bulgur bars with a bolt cutter to gain entry into the offices.

They stole 2×5litres gtx oil, 15 × 1 litre Danone ultra-Mel custard, 2× pairs of white sneakers, 2 × 500ml embalming liquid and a blue 3kg cadac gas cylinder.

They went on to assault the security guard and took USD$30 and a Huawei cellphone in his possession.

“Police would like to commend victims for not keeping large sums of money at the premises. We are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused persons to report to any nearest police station,” said Assist Insp Msebele.