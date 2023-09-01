Sevens rugby returns to Bulawayo

Brandon Moyo

AFTER the completion of the 15s rugby season, the time for fast paced rugby action has arrived with Sevens rugby set to begin this weekend.

Exhilarating sevens rugby matches are set to keep Bulawayo rugby enthusiasts up on their feet with games set to take place at the city’s ceremonial home of rugby, Hartsfield Rugby Grounds tomorrow.

The Club sevens rugby tournament will feature over 10 teams from Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

The teams set to set Hartsfield ablaze tomorrow are Western Suburbs Panthers, Old Miltonians, Bulldogs, Matabeleland Warriors, Highlanders, Plumtree Buffaloes, Plumtree Queens, Mavula Boys, Bulawayo Under-20 High Performance, Beitbridge and Foreigners.

Matches start at 2pm and are free of charge to anyone willing to witness fast paced rugby.