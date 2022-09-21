Sex worker allegedly raped, robbed by client

Jean Sigauke, Sunday News Reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD female sex worker from Njube, Bulawayo has alleged that she was raped by an unknown man who had posed as a potential client.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident revealing that the alleged rape occurred on 18 September at around 8.30pm.

“The complainant was hired by the accused person for a sleepover, at the Central Business District and it was agreed that the accused was to pay US$25 for the service. The two proceeded to board a kombi to the accused persons place of residence in Sizinda where they both dropped at the flyover near Westgate training centre.

“While they were walking to the alleged address, the accused person produced an okapi knife, forced marched the complainant to a nearby bushy area where he ordered her to remove all her clothes and was raped once without protection,” said Insp Ncube.

The accused is further alleged to have taken the complainant’s cash amounting to US$35, an Itel P38 cellphone, and gave her US$1 for transport back into town.

“We are appealing to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person to visit the police,” said the police spokesperson.