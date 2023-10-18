Shaesham FC force share of spoils

Patrick Chitumba in Gweru

Sheasham FC 1-1 Triangle

GWERU-BASED Castle Lager Premier side Sheasham FC needed a last gasp equaliser to salvage a point in a one all draw against visiting Triangle FC at Bata Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

Defender Roy Useni saved the hosts the blushes scoring deep in added time to ensure the construction boys stay out of the relegation zone.

Blessing Kagudu had given the Sugar Sugar Boys a second half lead with a beautiful volley.

Triangle coach Thulani Sibanda felt they deserved more than a point.

“It was a match we dominated from the beginning, I do not want to dwell on the decisions of the referee but we had a good game and should have won,” he said.

Sheasham FC coach Lizwe Sweswe was relieved his side managed to avoid defeat.

“We still have a problem of converting the chances we create maybe it is an issue of confidence in front of goal,” Sweswe said.

“However we did well to come from behind and get a point, every team is fighting relegation from as high up as position six so that point is okay.”

The opening minutes of the match were cagey as neither team created any meaningful chances.

The visitors were made to make an injury inspired substitution when goalkeeper Talbert Shumba was taken off with a muscle cramp and replaced by Matripples Muleya.

Sheasham FC’s ‘ first real chance came at the half hour mark when David Mangesi’s header was punched out for a corner.

Four minutes later, Kuda Musharu won possession outside the box but failed to utilise the chance as he shot tamely at Muleya.

The Construction Boys came back from the break much rejuvenated with several forays.

Liberty Masveure almost gave the hosts the lead in the 59th minute with a diving header off a Hillary Bakacheza cross but his effort went wide.

Against the run of play Triangle took the lead in the 66th minute when Kagudu got the better of Roy Useni to coolly slot the ball past Elton Sibanda.

Sheasham FC threw everything at the visitors but their forwards failed to convert the chances that came their way.

With the match seemingly headed for a Triangle victory, Useni connected a cross from the right to hit it from close range and secure a point for the Construction Boys.

Sheasham FC are now on 31 points while Triangle moved to 30 points on the standings with six matches to go.

TEAMS:

Sheasham FC

E Sibanda, C Kwaramba, P Madhazi (S Mhare 72nd minute), K Musharu (D Masukuta 60th minute), L Masveure, W Stima, D Mangesi (L Jani 81st minute), R Useni, H Bakacheza, T Jubane, P Shoko.

Triangle FC

T Shumba (M Muleya 6th minute), B Kagudu, C Musimwa (W Makuva 63rd minute), R Kwaramba, E Mafirenyika, E Karembo, L Ndlela (T Kabanda 82nd minute), J Mukombwe, R Madamombe, W Mensa, N Rauzhi.