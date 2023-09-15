SHE IS A MAN. . . man discovers lover a man two months later

Michael Magoronga

IT’S the kind of nightmare that no one would ever want to experience but it seems like “tragedy” didn’t spare a prominent Kwekwe dealer who is embroiled in a sodomy storm after he reportedly discovered that his lover whom he had stayed with for two months was actually a man.

Yes, you read that right, James Mapawa (40) a popular dealer at Narrans Building in the central business district of Kwekwe discovered that his lover Praise Mpofu (25) whom he had stayed with for two months was actually a man.

This was after he had an erection while they were having sex.

The matter came to light when Mapawa had a fallout with Praise who has been dressed like and pretended to be a woman.

Circumstances are that sometime in July at an unknown date and at a nightclub in Kwekwe Mapawa met Praise who was dressed like and pretended to be a woman.

He proposed love to him, and he agreed and he took him to a house where they started staying together.

It is reported that on 7 September, the two were having sexual intercourse when Praise allegedly had an erection during the act.

This, however, shocked Mapawa and a misunderstanding arose and degenerated into a fist fight.

Outraged by the shocking revelation, Mapawa reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the two.

The two were subsequently arraigned before Kwekwe magistrate Itai Kagwere facing sodomy charges.

They were not asked to plead and were released on $100 000 bail each.

Kudakwashe Mazorodze represented the State.