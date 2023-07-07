Sheasham drum up support

Online Reporter

SHEASHAM FC are targeting 5000 fans for their clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Bata Stadium on Sunday.

The club has organised a roadshow in Gweru on the day of the game as they seek to drum up support leading to the game.

“There shall be free bottled water for the first 400 people and complimentary tickets during the roadshow. Don’t miss,” the club announced.

The club has also announced veteran striker Kuda Musharu will be joining them after he parted ways with Bulawayo Chiefs FC. Dinoleen Musukuta has also joined from Harare City.

