Sheasham FC fined US$1 500

Online Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has fined Sheasham FC a US$1 500 fine for failing to fulfill their fixture against Caps United three months ago.

According to details from the verdict that was released yesterday, the PSL said CAPS United had been awarded a win with a 3-0 score line.

The Gweru-based team failed to travel to Zvishavane as they alleged to have faced logistical challenges. This was at a time when their home ground, Bata Stadium home was barred by the PSL to host any games, until it met the required standards.

In passing the judgement against the Construction Boys, the PSL said: “The accused Sheasham FC is hereby sentenced to pay a fine of US$1 500 of which US$250 is suspended on condition the accused does not commit a similar offence. The effective fine of US$1 250 together with the costs of the hearing shall be paid within two weeks of receipt of this judgement,” read the verdict.

Sheasham FC were charged for contravening section 31.1.8 of the rules and regulation of the Castle Lager Premiership on failure to fulfil a scheduled fixture for which a date and a venue had been fixed by the league.

The disciplinary committee heard the case on June 13 and was chaired by Raphael Tsivama.

The PSL was represented by its competitions manager Elisha Mandireva while Sheasham FC had its chairman Reginald Chidawanyika in attendance.