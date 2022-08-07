Sheasham, TelOne in intriguing Zifa Central Region Division One title race

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zifa Central Region Division One title race is headed for an intriguing end after Sheasham won their penultimate fixtures on Saturday while in the Southern Region Hwange were once again victorious.

Log leader Sheasham defeated Midlands State University 2-0 at Gweru Sports Club while at Gokwe Centre, second placed TelOne hammered Paramount 4-0.

Heading into the last matches, Sheasham are at the summit of the log with 57 points while TelOne occupy second spot with 54.

Sheasham play Loss Control in Zvishavane in their last match of the season and TelOne are at home against Vumbachikwe in Gweru.

In the 2019 season, Sheasham lost out on promotion to Whawha despite having led for the better part of the season. Heading into the final round of fixtures, Sheasham then had a two points advantage over Whawha but lost 1-0 to Dulibadzimu United and their title rivals triumphed 2-0 over Shabanie Mine.

This time around the John Nyikadzino coached Sheasham will be hoping to at least secure a draw in Zvishavane as defeat and a win for the Tendai Chikuni mentored TelOne will spell doom since their rivals have a superior goal difference.

In the Southern Region, log leaders Hwange edged closer to promotion when they defeated Main Line 1-0 in Plumtree, second placed ZPC Hwange triumphed 1-0 over Mosi Rovers in Victoria Falls and third place occupants Arenel Movers thumped Bosso90 3-1. Talen Vision, who are fourth won 3-0 against Ajax Hotspurs.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29