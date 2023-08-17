Shot in the arm for Ingutsheni

Cde Archibold Chiponda aspiring Councillor for Ward 5 ,Ms Nonhlanhla Mpofu a student nurse at Ingutsheni and Hon Raj Modi handing over goods to the student nurse who lost her belongings to a fire recently

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO South Member of Parliament Hon Raj Modi has responded to the call for blankets for Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital and handed over a consignment of blankets and other goods this Thursday morning to the institution.

Hon Modi, said he was touched after seeing the plight in the media.

“I read it in the newspaper and some community members had also highlighted to me that there was a need for blankets and foodstuffs at Ingutsheni. So, I decided to bring some of the things today. I enjoy assisting my community and I look forward to getting opportunities to assist the people,” he said.

Hon Modi said Ingutsheni Hospital which falls in Bulawayo South which is the constituency he represents is his responsibility and will always engage with authorities and assist whenever he can.

He handed over toilet tissue, 20x50kg mealie-meal, 40 blankets, 10 cases of biscuits, and cleaning detergents.

The hospital’s Clinical Director Dr Wellington Ranga thanked Hon Modi for the kind gesture.

“We have worked with Hon Modi for a while now especially when it comes to assisting the institution, we received a cheque from him at St Francis Home that lasted us for most of the year. We know he has always been here for us and we look forward to keep working with him. It is said the dignity of a community is always judged by how well you look after the vulnerable,” he said.

Dr Ranga said the institution and its patients were greatly indebted to Hon Modi for his kindness.

“When our patients are fed they are ok and our staff is also ok, but when they are hungry, there are challenges for the staff and it will be a good working environment. We are thankful for the assistance we get regularly from Hon Modi,” added Dr Ranga.

Aspiring Zanu PF Councilor for Ward Five Cde Archbold Chiponda started the campaign to mobilise warm clothing for the inmates at Ingutsheni which saw him initially assisting the institution with clothing to beat the harsh temperatures the city experienced in the past month.

Hon Modi also donated kitchenware, two beds, blankets, and other goods to Ms Nohlanhla Mpofu a student nurse at Ingutsheni School of Nursing who lost all her belongings to a fire last month at her place of residence in Newton West.

“I was called while I was here that the house was burning, the house helper and my three-year-old child were the only ones there. by the time I arrived home, everything was burnt down. We failed to even salvage a spoon, all our clothes and documents were burnt. I am grateful for what Hon Modi has done for us, it really goes a long way because I did not know where to start, I am just a student, and the things that burnt down were things I had acquired over the years and I lost them within an instant,” she said.

