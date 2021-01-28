Shot in the arm for Thorngrove Hospital

The donation of 15 beds and mattresses from MatHealth and Zimbabwe Christian Alliance was received by Bulawayo Mayor Councilor Solomon Mguni on Tuesday morning.

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THORNGROVE Infectious Disease Hospital has received a donation of 15 beds and mattresses from MatHealth and Zimbabwe Christian Alliance as part of efforts to equip the hospital which has started admitting Covid-19 patients as of last week Saturday.

The donation was received by Bulawayo Mayor Councilor Solomon Mguni on Tuesday morning. He expressed his gratitude for the timely gesture.

ZCA board member Bishop Patson Netha said they assisted in equipping the hospital to ensure that severe cases of Covid-19 that need admission were attended to.

“As ZCA we have been working on assistance for isolation and quarantine centres, equipping them with Personal Protective Clothing, mattresses, water tanks and installation of solar equipment where necessary. This donation has been made possible through the partnerships that we have with the Foreign Common World and Development office,” he said.

Bishop Neta said it was critical that Thorngrove be well equipped as part of the health facilities that can take in Covid-19 patients and also to increase bed capacity.

Mr Jetro Siziba who was representing Mathealth, a diaspora based organisation that seeks to assist in health needs of the region said they have channeled all their resources to assist in fighting Covid-19 as it was an emergency that needed sound attention and have brought in the beds as part of their initiatives.

Clr Mguni said he was thankful for the donation as the city had a long way to go in dealing with the new wave of Covid-19.

“The numbers are scary; I hope by coming together with stakeholders in the city and beyond we will beat the second wave. We have been receiving assistance over the months and we need increased resilience towards Covid-19. Thank you to the donors of the day for the assistance, we are humbled by the gesture extended to us” said Clr Mguni.

He said they were also in need of oxygen cylinders and storage cabinets for patients and staff members among other things. – @NyembeziMu