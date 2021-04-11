Shumba outstanding with bat and ball as Tuskers edge Eagles in T20 competition

Milton Shumba getting his man of the match award from Wonder Chisango

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MILTON Shumba put up a brilliant show with bat and ball to guide Tuskers to their first win in their opening fixture the domestic Twenty20 cricket competition with a five-run triumph over Eagles at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

For his all round efforts, Shumba received the man of the match award from Eagles general manager Wonder Chisango.

Shumba, a former Zimbabwe Under-19 star top scored for Tuskers with 37 runs coming in to bat at number six as Tuskers made 147/5 in their 20 overs. Opening batsman Simbarashe Haukozi was the second best run scorer for Brian Chari led Tuskers with 33 runs.

Despite 65 from 36 deliveries from wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva and 36 from Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Eagles could only manage 142/8 in 20 overs. Shumba, a left arm spinner picked up five wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Pace bowler Charlton Tshuma took two wickets and fellow seamer Luke Jongwe had one wicket.

Eagles started off the T20 competition on Saturday with a thumping seven wicket triumph over Mountaineers. Tuskers were meant to play Rhinos in their opening fixture on Saturday but the match will now be played on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Cricket said the start of the T20 tournament was delayed due to logistical challenges which saw only one match taking place on Saturday.

This means the third-place playoff and final have been moved to Friday, with the rest of the fixtures remaining as originally scheduled.

