Sibanda in ITF South Central final

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

SECOND seed Ethan Sibanda beat fourth seed South African, Leo Matthysen 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 Friday in the semifinals of the J5 Bulawayo Cranrid – ITF South Central Zim Leg 1 18 and under tennis to set up a final against top seed, South African, Andreas Scott on Saturday.

Scott beat fellow South African, eight seed, Yarona Morule 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Zimbabweans, third seed, Tadiwanashe Mauchi and second seed, Tanyaradzwa Midzi fell to South African top seed, Suzanie Pretorius and fourth seed, Malaysian, Jo-Leen Saw 6-2, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-2 respectively in the girls’ semifinal.

The result sees Pretorius and Saw squaring off in the girls final.

Pretorius and Saw also beat Mauchi and Midzi in the girls’ doubles final played Friday 6-4, 7-6.

In the doubles boys final, Zimbabwean, Lyle Zalomous teamed up with South African, Daniel Crowe to beat Zimbabwean Bennedict Badza who had partnered Matthysen.