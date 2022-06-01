Sibanda, Midzi in Cranrid ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors quarterfinals

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TOP seeds, Ethan Sibanda for boys as well as Tanyaradzwa Midzi for girls are through to the quarterfinals of the Cranrid ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors at the Bulawayo Country Club after sailing through in second round matches played today (Wednesday).

Sibanda saw off fellow Zimbabwean Harry Malachi 6-1, 6-0 to book a quarterfinal clash with sixth seed, South African Calum Jestin of South Africa on Thursday. It should be a tough match for the top seeded Sibanda as Jestin won the previous tournament which concluded at the same venue last Saturday and was also sponsored by Cranrid Petroleum.

Midzi, the silver medalist in the first tournament which ended on Saturday defeated Jannat Chiripal of India 6-1, 6-0 to set up a semifinal date with compatriot, Kudzai Chapepa. To make it to the semis, Chapepa saw off Koronayashe Rugara of the United States of America 6-2, 7-5.

Third seeded Celina Joseph, who defeated Midzi in the final on Saturday is also through to the quarterfinals after her 6-0, 6-0 victory over Mbali Qame of Botswana in the second round.

Second seed Tadiwanashe Mauchi is also in the quarterfinals where she will face Lucy Hogan of Ireland after the Zimbabwean beat Nina Krecklenberg of Australia 7-6, 6-2 in the second round.

By end of day on Thursday, the singles would have finished the quarterfinals while the doubles will have their finalists known on that day, with the finals to take place on Friday while the deciding matches for the singles are taking place on Saturday.

