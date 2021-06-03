Sibanda storms into semis

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE top seed, Ethan Sibanda stormed into the semifinals of the J5 Bulawayo Cranrid – ITF South Central Zim Leg 1 18 and under tennis tournament going on at the Bulawayo Country Club after beating South African, Benjamin Scott.

Sibanda, the only Zimbabwean player to make it to the semis in the boys’ section, make light work of Scott walking over him 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals as he remained on course to making the final.

The Davies Cup team player, who is the second seed at the tournament, will face South African, Leo Matthysen (fourth seed) tomorrow in the semifinals.

Matthysen beat compatriot, Wian Roothman 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the semis.

In the other semifinal tomorrow, top seed, South African, Andreas Scott, who beat Zimbabwean Lyle Zaloumis 7-5, 7-5 in the quarters, will face compatriot Yarona Morule who emerged victorious over Taona Mhwandagara (6-4, 3-6, 6-2).

In the girls’ section, Zimbabwean, Tanyaradzwa Midzi made it through to the semis after beating Cameroonian, Fanyi Stadfany 6-3, 6-2, while another local, third seed, Tadiwanashe Mauchi overcame wild card entrant, American Koronayashe Rugara 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.

Mauchi will face top seed Suzanie Pretorius, who made it to the semis courtesy of a win over Sasha Chimedza while second seed, Midzi will take on fourth seed, Jo-Leen Saw of Malaysia who beat Tsitsi Mahere in the quarters.

In the girls’ doubles final, Pretorius and Saw team up to square off against Midzi and Mauchi while in the boys’ section, Zaloumis, who is partnering South African, Daniel Crowie will face Matthysen who teamed up with Zimbabwean, Bennedict Badza.

