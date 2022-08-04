Siblings arrested for US$220k fraud 

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

TWO Bulawayo brothers were arrested after they attempted to defraud a local company director of US$220 000.

The duo, Kudzai Mutasa and Lawrence Mutasa are directors of Audatak Investment, a company based in Bulawayo.

According to local police, the complainant reported that Kudzai informed their would-be victim that Audatak Investment had won a tender with the American Embassy to supply 100 solar packs, but they needed a capital injection of US$220 000.

The Mutasa siblings asked for financial assistance from the complainant, requesting US$80 000 that would have been transferred to their bank account while the rest of the money would have been paid after the solar packs arrived in the country.

After the complainant received an email that was sent by Kudzai that was purported to have been sent to him (Kudzai) by the American Embassy, the complainant contacted the Embassy only to find out that the email was fake and he made a report to the police leading to the arrest of two brothers.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident while advising members of the public not to trust anyone and to make sure they verify any business transactions before involving themselves.

“The police would like to encourage members of the public never to trust anyone and to make sure they verify any business transaction before involving themselves in any deal,” said Insp Ncube.

@Valencia__mavae.