Sibongile Mlambo’s Blackout up for major honours

23 Jan, 2022 - 00:01 0 Views
The Sunday News

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter
BLACKOUT, a short film produced by streaming giant Netflix and starring Zimbabwean actress, Sibongile Mlambo, may be up for major honours after it was nominated for the Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action) at the National Association for the

Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image awards.

The NAACP Image Award is an annual awards ceremony presented by NAACP to honor outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature.

Similar to other major award ceremonies in Hollywood, like the Oscars and Grammys, the over 40 categories of the Image Awards are voted on by the award organization’s members (in this case, NAACP members).

Blackout was nominated for outstanding Short-Form film (Live Action) alongside Aurinko in Adagio, The Ice Cream Stop, These Final Hours and When the Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga).

Mlambo is a multi-talented model, dancer, and actress who began her career when she was 10 years old as an actress in the international film, Kini and Adams which was shot in Domboshava, Mashonaland East province.

At the infancy of her career, she featured in local Zimbabwean commercials before going to the United States where she became the first Miss Purple and Gold hosted by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and 2nd runner-up in the Miss Zimbabwe-USA contest.

She is also a dancer of note, having worked with the likes of Madonna and Ne-Yo in the past.

Last year Mlambo, whose star continues to rise in Hollywood, was cast for American superhero series Black Lightning’s spinoff, Painkiller, as an attractive icy and mysterious woman named Maya.

Her other credits include Lovecraft Country, God Friended Me, Lost In Space, Siren, Dark/Web, MacGyver, Teen Wolf and Black Sails. On the film side, her credits include Message from The King, Under the Silver, The Last Face and Honey 3.

