Sikhala, Sithole convicted of inciting public violence

24 Jan, 2024 - 17:01 0 Views
Sikhala, Sithole convicted of inciting public violence Job Sikhala

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau 

Harare Magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti has today convicted Citizens Coalition for Change senior member Job Sikhala and Chitungwiza legislator Godfrey Sithole of incitement of public violence.

Mitigation and sentencing has been set for Monday, 29 January

The two allegedly posted videos encouraging their party supporters to avenge Moreblessing Ali’s death and then hired lorries to ferry people from Epworth and surrounding areas in Chitungwiza to Nyatsime.

According to the State, 20 families were left homeless following the violence, while 13 shops, six tuck- shops and vehicles were extensively damaged after CCC supporters ran amok, indiscriminately attacking residents of Nyatsime.

