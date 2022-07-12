Silla to stay at Bosso until 2025

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club midfielder, Adrian Silla has extended his stay with the club, with the new deal to keep him at Bosso until 2025.

Bosso announced on Tuesday that Silla has prolonged his stay at the club. His previous contract expires at the end of December this year.

“We are delighted to confirm that Adrian Silla has extended his contract with the club until 2025. His current contract expires on the 31st of December 2022,’’ announced Highlanders.

Silla has reinvented himself to become one of the key players for Highlanders this season. He has not only shined in midfield but also scored some crucial goals for Bosso.

In May, his two well executed free kicks ensured that Highlanders earned a come from behind 2-2 against Bulawayo Chiefs in a league match played at Barbourfields Stadium.

Silla’s progress this season has however been affected by injuries as he has just returned from injury, which has seen him coming off the bench in the two matches against Ngezi Platinum Stars and Manica Diamonds.

There were rumours that Silla wanted out of Highlanders and was looking to run out the remainder of what left in his contract before he joined another local team.

