Simango moved to Hillside in lateral transfers

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

FORMER Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango has been transferred to Hillside Police Station, where she is now the Officer In Charge of the station.

Inspector Abednico Ncube, who was her deputy has assumed the role of provincial spokesperson, while Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele deputises him.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police conducted the lateral transfers on 31 December last year, as part of its rebranding exercise, expected to transform the organisation.

A lateral transfer involves moving from one law enforcement agency to another at the same pay grade.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the transfers saying it was a national exercise that was sanctioned by the Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.

“These were normal transfers and were conducted throughout the country. The police Commissioner General sanctioned the transfers,” said Asst Com Nyathi.

He said the transfers were also part of a job rotation exercise meant to spruce the image of the force.

“This exercise will also enhance experience and promote efficiency within the police force this is part of our trajectory in meeting our rebranding exercise,” said Asst Com Nyathi.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) underwent a major transformation as it adopted a new structure and rebranding to rebuild public confidence.

This resulted in the police service embarking on a national re-branding exercise that saw junior and senior officers undergoing refresher training courses.

These courses helped improve crime management, community policing and stewardship. The courses covered crime management, corruption, management of discipline, customer care, briefing and

debriefing, public order management, cyber-crime and intellectual crime, community policing, retirement planning, integrated results-based management and the Transitional Stabilisation

Programme, among others.

@peterkmatika