Simba, CAPS in five-goal thriller

Langton Nyakwenda in NGEZI

Simba Bhora FC 2- 3 CAPS United FC

FORMER Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere, scored his third goal in three matches, as CAPS United registered a third win on the bounce, in a five-goal thriller at a slippery Boabab Stadium yesterday.

Makepekepe recorded a three-game winning streak for the first time this season with the other two goals coming from captain of the day Joseph Tulani and substitute Blessing Sarupinda.

Simba Bhora’s leading scorer Tinashe Balakasi scored a brace, including one from the spot.

The win eased CAPS United’s worries as the Harare side moved to 36 points and six above the relegation zone.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe praised his boys for putting up a gallant performance, in a game they came from behind to snatch a very crucial win.

“The boys showed character and this is what we need going forward,” said a relieved Chitembwe.

“The players showed determination in otherwise difficult pitch conditions.

“In the second half we made some tactical substitutions, it’s all about methodology, and it paid off,” said Chitembwe.

Yet it was Simba Bhora who grabbed the lead after only 14 minutes, when the gangly Balakasi tapped in a cross from the right by the hardworking Roland Kangadzi.

Tulani equalised in the 33rd minute, taking advantage of a lapse in concentration by Simba Bhora defenders.

Seven minutes later, Chinyengetere thrust Makepekepe into the lead when he headed home a cross by Tulani.

It was CAPS United 2-1 Simba Bhora at half time.

The second half began at a frenetic pace as Simba sought the equaliser, as CAPS United’s aging players looked tired.

Balakasi found the equaliser from the spot in the 78th minute but substitute Sarupinda scored a lucky winner right at the death.

A goal line clearance by Kangadzi bounced off Sarupinda much to the disappointment of goalkeeper Simba Chinani.

“It was a disappointing loss but a good performance by the boys,” said Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

“We will keep fighting to stay clear of relegation.”

Simba Bhora went into the match on the back of five wins, three draws and two losses, since the start of the second half of the season.

It’s a massive turn around for Simba Bhora who struggled in the first stanza of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League programme.

The Shamva side fielded five former CAPS United players in the starting line up – Chinani, Webster Tafa, Tichaona Chipunza, Ronald Chitiyo and Tinashe Balakasi.

Valentine Musarurwa was on the bench.

Chinani went into the match with 13 clean sheets under his belt but yesterday he picked the ball from his net three times.

There will be no time for recovery for Simba Bhora who travel to Triangle tomorrow for a date with the Sugar Boys at Gibbo on Saturday.

But, CAPS United will enjoy this win that pushed them further away from the drop zone.

Chinyengetere, who won the Soccer Star of the Year award twice with FC Platinum in 2017 and 2018, looks like he is back in business.

He scored his third goal in a row after he also put Hwange and Sheasham to the sword in United’s preceding matches.

Makepekepe have now picked nine points in their last three matches and there is renewed faith in the Green half of the city.

Their few fans who travelled to Mhondoro yesterday sang songs in praise of Chitembwe soon after the final whistle.

Simba Bhora had a number of chances with Balakasi and man of the moment Tymon Machope coming close.

Balakasi had the first real chance after only eight minutes but he failed to tap in a cross from the left by speedy winger Ishmael Nyanhi.

TEAMS

Simba Bhora: S. Chinani, R. Kangadzi, T. Machope, A. Manenji, R. Chitiyo (A. Mandinyenya 63), I. Nyanhi, W. Tafa, T. Chipunza (T. Manatsa 63rd minute), B. Moyo, P. Jaure, T. Balakasi

CAPS United: A. Rayners, E. Manokore, I. Zambezi, H. Chapusha, L. Mangayira, P. Bamusi (J. Daka 54th minute), J. Tulani, R. Chinyengetere (B. Sarupinda 75th minute), C. Sithole (W. Manondo 75th minute), G. Murwira (B. Musaka 61st minute), D. Chafa