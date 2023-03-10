Simbisa Brands join list of Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Cup sponsors

Ayan Beisenbayev captured hitting the finish line to the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup men’s-elite race at the Troutbeck-Resort in Nyanga last year

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe, regarded as one of the best administered sports federations has received a shot in the arm with stock exchange listed giant Simbisa Brands becoming the latest corporate to partner them.

Simbisa Brand will sponsor the 2023 edition of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck alongside Coca-Cola, Schweppes, Cimas i-Go, CFAO Motor Group, EcoCash and Rooneys.

Coca-Cola and Schweppes through the Bonaqua brand are the title sponsors of the event that draws participants from across the globe.

Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck event director Rick Fulton expressed their excitement in having Simbisa Brands on board for the international competition set for April 1 at Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga.

“We are very excited to have yet another blue-chip brand come on board for this event, now in its 15th consecutive year.

“We welcome Simbisa Brands on board and hope that this will be the start of a long relationship with the sport and the event. As with our entire Sponsor Group we value their loyalty and commitment to this event and we sincerely hope that they benefit exponentially from the branding, marketing and media exposure,” said Fulton.

Thirty-on athletes, 16 elite men and 15 elite women from 18 countries have registered for the continental event.

Two-time Troutbeck elite men’s winner Ayan Beisenbayev from Kazakhstan, South Africa’s pair of Dylan Nortje and Shaun Wolfaardt, Badr Siwane from Morocco, Martin Demuth of Austria and Michal Oliwa from Poland are some of the top athletes heading to Zimbabwe for the prestigious competition.

