Simbisa brands opens first branch in Hwange

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

AS the growth culture continues to grip most parts of Matabeleland North province, Simbisa Brands has officially opened the highly coveted food court in the coal mining town of Hwange.

The food court which houses the flagship shops; Pizza Inn, Chicken inn and Creamy inn is located along the Bulawayo-Victoria falls highway next to Engen garage.

The fashionable and classy food court was opened much to the delightment of Hwange town which has seen more than 40 local people being employed by the company.

The development has not only changed the face and outlook of the town but has also provided the coal mining town’s residents with an alternative of a family friendly social space which residents fell short off.

Speaking at the official opening of the food court, Member of Parliament for Hwange Central Constituency Honorable Daniel Molokele said the development was in line with the town’s vision to be an industrial and commercial City in the near future.

“As Hwange and as a province we have been lagging behind and it’s good that companies like Simbisa are now investing in us and we look forward to more investments. Our vision is that Hwange must not be a dying coal mining town but a commercial and industrial city. So if Hwange is going to be a city, brands like Simbisa have to be here. We also appreciate empowering our locals through employment,” said Hon Molokele.

Hwange Local Board Chairperson Councillor Nqobile Mabhena noted that such investments were long overdue. He described the development as one that came at an opportune time when government was looking at investment and growth issues of the town.

“This is a long overdue investment in Hwange and the fact that this is within the concession area makes us happy because overtime there have been misunderstandings over the concession area and the local board area.

“As a local board we are very happy considering that government is also in the process of sending a team to come and look into the issue of Hwange’s incorporation, investment and growth,so this came at the opportune time. We also applaud them for employing our locals,” said Clr Mabhena.

Simbisa Brands Southern region marketing coordinator Mr Thabo Ncube said as an organisation there were excited that they continued to grow with the opening of branches in areas that have been previously overlooked.

“We are quite aware we have been long waited for to come here. However the doors are open for trade today. Of Significance, as Simbisa Brands whenever we open a branch, we employ people from that particular community. We therefore have employed over 40 workers at this newly opened branch.”

Before the opening of the Hwange branch, the Hwange community would drive for 100 kilometres to Victoria Falls to get their favorite meals.

Mr Ncube reaffirmed the brand’s commitment towards expanding its wings to the breath and length of the country as citizens continue to show confidence in their brand.

“Hwange is part of the expansion program of the organization and we seek to open more branches across the country by year end.To date we operate more than 230 stores cutting across the country,” said Mr Ncube.

Simbisa is on a massive expansion growth that will see 10 outlets being established in the Southern region with hundreds of people set to benefit from employment.

