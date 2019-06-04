Simona scores OK Grand Challenge double

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE flying Simona from the stable of Bridget Stidolph is the winner of the 2019 edition of the 1 800m OK Grand Challenge Grade (2) Race held at Borrowdale Racecourse on Saturday.

This top class runner trained by Bridget Stidolph with Caleb Habib in the irons proved to be miles ahead of her rivals winning by a wide margin of three horse lengths after clearing the task in 1 minute 47.70seconds.

According to horse racing analyst Sheldene Chant, this runner was even more ruthless when the pilot on board thought it was show time on her way to the finishing line.

“When she made her move there was no catching the flying Simona in the 1800m OK Grand Challenge at Borrowdale Park this afternoon,” wrote Chant.

Trailing further behind was Fareeq, with Hennie Greyling up, valiantly tried to close the widening gap while in third position was Verdier while Peggson was relegated to the fourth position.

For winning this event the winning connection were awarded floating the OK Grand Challenge floating trophy plus $42 000 in prize money.

Her runners-up got $14 000, $8 750 and $5 250 according to their order of merit.

A five-year-old Gimmethegreenlight from Australia mare won this event in 2018 and came to the fore again today, she is owned by Newbury Racing Syndicate and was bred by Nadeson Park Stud.

This win by Simon is her tenth career triumph to date looking at her statistics she is still around to cause more havoc on the turf.

@mandlamoyo3