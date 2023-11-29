Six men break into Rangemore house…Steal cash, cellphones and pellet gun

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

SIX men from Upper Rangemore have been arrested for robbery after they broke into a house in the same suburb, held the occupants hostage before assaulting them and making off with stole cell phones, a laptop and a pellet gun.

This emerged when Benefit Vhudzi (37), Limukani Khuphe (37), Ishewunwsu Nhliziyo (26), Uyapho Ndlovu (26), Witness Macebo (26) and Brendon Moyo (24) appeared at Bulawayo regional court before magistrate Mrs Vivian Ndlovu facing charges of robbery as defined in section 126 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

They were remanded in custody to 5 December for continuation of trial.

According to the State case as presented by prosecutor Ms Constance Ncube, on 7 May 2023 at around 3am the accused persons together with a seventh suspect, only identified as Bigboy who is still at large, went to the complainant’s place of residence armed with a 38 SPL Revolver.

Upon arrival they broke the window to the sitting room and gained entrance into the house. Mbongeni Lubombo who was in the house asleep woke up and met the accused persons in the sitting room who then threatened to shoot him and he fled to his bedroom. They followed him and assaulted him demanding cash, then took from him US$60, $49 and an Itel P36.

Some of the accused then went to Sinethemba Sikgote’s bedroom and took a Mecer laptop and a Tecno Spark 8 cellphone.

The group further went to Kagiso Tawu’s bedroom and threatened him then took a pellet rifle and an Iphone without a sim card. They also went to Sydney Siziba’s bedroom and took away an Itel P37 cellphone before fleeing the scene. The complainant made a report to the police station leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

The police manage to recover the Iphone and pellet rifle. The total value stolen was US$1260 and $300 was recovered.