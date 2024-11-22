Six Nkayi families ruined by heavy rains

Six families in Mkhanyiso Village in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North province were left homeless on Monday after heavy rains wreaked havoc in the area destroying homes,

crops and livestock.

According to the Meteorological Services Department, the area received 48 mm of rainfall on Monday.

Nkayi District development coordinator Matilda Mlotshwa confirmed that heavy rains caused flooding which left a trail of destruction with a total of 136 people being affected and six families displaced.

“The area is under Chief Madliwa in ward 2 of Nkayi district and on November 18, 2024 flooded after about an hour of heavy rains. A total of 25 households were damaged, six of them severely,” she said.

She said the rains also destroyed 75 hectares of newly planted crops and washed away chickens and turkeys.

The disaster is the latest in a series of weather related incidents to affect Nkayi District.

The Department of Civil Protection has already established an emergency operation centre as part of measures to respond to disasters in the country during the 2024-2025 rainfall.

It has said it requires at least US$250 million for disaster management during the rainy season.

New Ziana