Six notorious armed robbers arrested in Bulawayo

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Police in Bulawayo have arrested six armed robbers who are behind a spate of armed robberies mainly targeting service stations and houses.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Abednico Ndlovu (29) Altkins Mahinzwi (36), Bruce Moyo (30), Zenzo Siziba (42), Kelvin Dzumbunu (29) and Gift Mwale who have been linked to 14 robberies in and around Bulawayo.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Abednico Ndlovu (29) Altkins Mahinzwi (36), Bruce Moyo (30), Zenzo Siziba (42), Kelvin Dzumbunu (29) and Gift Mwale (38) in connection with a spate of armed robbery cases committed between January 2021 and April 2021 in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

Police nabbed one of the suspects after a tip-off from members of the public and he implicated the other accomplices leading to their arrest. The suspects mainly targeted service stations and homesteads before robbing the victims of their valuables,” he said

Asst Comm Nyathi said the robbers robbed people of cash and other belongings using a pistol, while covering their faces with masks.

“So far the gang is linked to 14 cases of robbery in which properties worth US $164 032, ZAR 890-00 and ZWL $500- 00 were stolen. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has recovered a 9mm calibre star pistol with a magazine of six rounds, masks, torches and the vehicle used by the suspects in committing crimes,” he said.