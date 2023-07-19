Siyachitema chosen for netball World Cup analysis

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

FORMER captain of the country’s senior netball team, Perpetua Siyachitema’s expertise and experience in the game has received recognition as she has been chosen to be part of the panel of analysts at the upcoming Netball World Cup in Cape Town South Africa.

The tournament, which begins on July 28, features 16 countries and will be broadcast by SuperSport.

The giant broadcaster, through its website, announced it will air live all the 60 matches and that it had assembled an all-female production crew, that included analysts and commentators.

“Analysts will include former internationals from top netball countries such as New Zealand, Australia, England and Jamaica.

The rest of the African continent will be represented by Mary Waya, who has played more than 200 matches for Malawi, Ruth Meeme, who represented Uganda at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and Perpetua Siyachitema, who captained Zimbabwe at the 2019 Netball World Cup,” said SuperSport on its website.

Siyachitema is a household name in local netball, having led the country to its first World Cup appearance in 2019 in London. She played for the Gems for 15 years and then hung her bib 2019. From there she has concentrated on coaching in the national league and also being instrumental in imparting netball skills to young players in academies.