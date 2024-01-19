Siziba and other recalled CCC MPS barred

The High Court today ruled that the recalled CCC MPs and Councillors who had filed for the 3 February by-elections using CCC credentials have been barred from contesting using the CCC name.

This means that CCC deputy spokesperson Mr Gift Ostallos Siziba and Mr Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North) among others, cannot contest. Siziba was set to content the Mpopoma Pelandaba seat, where Zanu PF candidate Cde Joseph Tshuma is tipped to win.

A host of CCC MPs and councillors were recalled by interim secretary Mr Sengezo Tshabangu who argued they had ceased being CCC members.

Other legislators who were recalled in the second batch in November last year by Mr Tshabangu included Admore Chivero (Chegutu West), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Tapfumaneyi Madzimbamuto (Seke), Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East), Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands proportional representative), Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo proportional representative), Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East proportional representative), Monica Mukwada (Manicaland proportional representative), Sekai Mungani (Midlands proportional representative), Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare proportional representative) and Daphne Gutsa (Mashonaland East proportional representative).

Those recalled from the Senate are Webster Maondera, Jameson Timba and Vongai Tome all from Harare, and Editor Matamisa and Ralph Magunje from Mashonaland West.-Open Parly ZW/Sunday News Reporter.