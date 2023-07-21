‘Skills acquisition key to empowerment’

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE improvement of health sector facilities in the country’s residential areas is critical in the provision of sound service delivery, in what could lure the youth to take up skills in the trade.

This was said by aspiring independent Member of Parliament for Mzilikazi-Mpopoma Constituency Pardon Tapfumaneyi, as he unveiled his scholarship sponsorship programme earmarked for people in his constituency who would want to work in the United Kingdom.

Tapfumaneyi enters the August 23 Harmonised elections race as an independent candidate after falling out with the Citizens Coalition for Change, citing the opposition’s leaders had imposed its candidate ahead of him.

The aspiring MP has been preaching the gospel of peace and embarked on an anti-drug abuse and healthy lifestyle crusade in his constituency. He also has raised concern at how the opposition run council in Bulawayo ran down youth centres to decay.

His health sector skills sponsorship comes as there is a soaring to demand for labour in the health industry internationally.

Tapfumaneyi said he will assist as many young people in his constituency who would want to start a career in the health trade.

He said he partnered Ultra Health Care Network, an organisation based in the United Kingdom in his bid to sponsor health professionals in his constituency.

“What is critical when we talk about the health sector is to first think of infrastructural development, in particular in urban communities.

“I aim to play a role in making sure that the Mzilikazi-Mpopoma Constituency get to improve in health delivery. By so doing as many young people will be enticed to take up careers in this sector, as there is evidence that health skills are in demand. That is why I have unveiled a sponsorship package for health professionals in my constituency,” he said.

He emphasised that these sponsorships are for those with relevant qualifications who seek to be employed.

Meanwhile, Tapfumaneyi said he will continue to promote sport and art activities that involve young people on his constituency.

“Every young person deserves a safe and secure future. With that in mind, I urge all youngsters to desist from taking drugs. As a leader I’m here to help them.

“Let us unite and fight the war on drugs and alcohol abuse. Our young people’s future is in ruins if we don’t address the issue now. I believe I will be the leader to speard development in Mzilikazi- Mpopoma constituency, he said.

“I visited some parts of the constituency and noted with concern how our young people are drowning themselves on alcohol a drugs.

“The only way to chart a better future free of drugs is to reconstruct youth centres and renovate existing sports facilities,” he said.