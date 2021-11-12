Skyz Crew band at it again

Samantha Munyurwa, Sunday Life Reporter

Bulawayo based musical group Skyz Crew band has released an album and a musical video of the song entitled ‘Regai nditambe’.

“In 2021 we produced an album with four songs called Regai nditambe, inspired by one of us who almost died of heart failure . The first tack is called Regai nditambe which means let me dance. This song has an Amapiono beat and it talks about a guy who grew up suffering and people around and relatives were looking down upon his family. So, after 25 years the guy started making money, living in a good house, driving nice cars and his parents are now happy and dancing and people who were looking down upon them were shocked by God’s grace, which we made vivid in the amazing video we made,” said a band member.

The 11-year-old group which was founded by James Dendera has produced 13 albums. The Skyz Crew band shows the existence of love and tolerance as it is a mixture of different people who have different likes, needs, and wants. The band crew includes James Dendera, Wise Moyo, Tafadzwa Dendera, Vimbai Gina, Kundai Gina and Takunda Makoza.

“The group was inspired by Andy Brown and Mutabaruka and some of us started singing at an early age of five years, singing at pre-school showing that they were born to make music and the group now can make Amapiano music, pop and Reggae at most.”

The 45 year- old leader of the group, Dendera, said their first album is called Deby unoshaina nei, which was recorded in 2011.

“We are happy that we made it despite the challenges we faced throughout the years. This album is just proof that God surely exists and he has protected us throughout the years and this year we produced this new album called Regai nditambe which have four songs. The album to be specific was made to give back to the community and inspire other people who are not physically alright, even mentally or emotionally, as the crew acknowledges how hard it is to not be in control of your own body or mind, “he said.

The band manager, Takunda Mukosa, said for a band to run smoothly there is need for respect and love.

“We have rules and regulations that we follow in our band so that we work together as a team.”