SLIZ winter camp kicks off

Raymond Jaravaza, Sports Correspondent

MORE than 120 delegates converged for the Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe (SLIZ) organised winter camp that kicked off at a local hotel this morning.

SLIZ brings together sports teachers, school heads, sports directors and school development committee members to tackle issues that effect school sports in the country.

Key note speaker Precious Majaka, a National University of Science and Technology (NUST) sports science lecturer held a presentation on managing drug abuse in sports.

“Drug abuse is rampant scourge that is affecting sports in the country right from schools sports up to the professional level so it’s important that teachers start talking about the effects of drug abuse to young athletes.

“It’s not uncommon for young athletes as young primary school kids to be drawn into drugs, which is why school teachers should be on the lookout for behavioural changes that might show that a child is abusing drugs,” Majaka told the delegates.

Registered dietician Rumbidzai Manyange will give a presentation on wellness and nutritional issues for longevity.

Johannes Marufu, the Director National Council for Disabled People in Zimbabwe, will take delegates on a representation on accessibility and inclusivity of people living with disability in sports.

Delegates will also visit the Khami Ruins as part of SLIZ’s sports tourism thrust to visit places of interest in the country.