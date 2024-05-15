Slovakian Prime Minister shot in assassination attempt, rushed to hospital

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot in the abdomen in an assassination attempt outside a government building in the town of Handlova on Wednesday, according to a government official.

Fico, 59, was raced to a hospital in Bratislava, the country’s capital, about 2 hours away, officials said. He was conscious following the shooting, government officials said at a press conference.

At least four shots rang out, officials said. A suspect was immediately swarmed and arrested at the scene.

The U.S. Embassy in Slovakia said in a statement: “Ambassador Gautam Rana, as well as the entire team of the US Embassy in Slovakia, are shocked and horrified by the attack on the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico. Our thoughts are with him, his family and the Slovak people. We strongly condemn this attack and reject any form of violence. The United States is ready to provide any assistance.”

Neighboring countries, such as Czech Republic, which borders Slovakia to the west, reacted to the assassination attempt on social media.

“The news about the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is shocking,” Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a statement. “I wish the prime minister to get well as soon as possible. We must not tolerate violence, it must have no place in society.”

Fico took over as prime minister in October 2023, but had previously served in the same capacity from 2006 to 2010 and 2012 to 2018.

Fico has generated controversy for taking a staunch position against providing aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Slovakia shares an eastern border with Ukraine and had taken in 1.8 million refugees from Ukraine through Nov. 21, 2023, according to data collected by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. -abcnews