Smash and grab: Robbers get away with US$29 000

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO police are investigating a case of robbery where a 73-year-old man lost US$29 496 to unknown assailants on Monday morning.

The three suspects were driving a blue Honda fit motor vehicle with registration numbers AEB 1396. According to local police, at around 8.20 am, the complainant was also driving a Honda Fit along George Avenue going towards Belmont industrial area where his company offices are located, and was coming from collecting cash at two garages in the city.

The complainant had first collected US$18 918 and at the second garage he collected US$10 578.

“Upon reaching the robots at the intersection of George avenue and Gwanda Road, he was suddenly blocked by the accused persons’ motor vehicle where two people disembarked proceeding to the complainant’s vehicle and smashed the front door windows with an unknown object.

“One of the suspects who was on the passenger side opened the door and grabbed a laptop bag with an HP laptop containing US$ 29 496 and they fled in their getaway vehicle, the number plates of the car were captured by a passerby who witnessed the incident,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

Insp Ncube said investigations were underway and pleaded with members of the public to remove any property or target items capable of being stolen from cars while in public spaces.

“We are seeking for the information that can lead to the identification of these suspects. It is our plea to all motoring public not to keep any bag, laptop or cash on the front passenger seat as like the previous time where we were reporting that along Khami road at intersection Khami and Nketa drive there were some people who were also in the habit of smashing some doors and grabbing whatever property will be left or will be in the front passenger seat, so it is important to remove target.”