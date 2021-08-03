SMEs encouraged to vaccinate against Covid-19

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

SMALL and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Bulawayo have been encouraged to get vaccinated in order to manage the Covid-19 pandemic as the city is one of the major hotspots in the country.

The coordinator of the Bulawayo Chamber of SME’s, Mr Nketha Mangoye Dlamini, said the sector needs to respond positively to the call for vaccination.

“As the Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs we note that our province has been declared as one of the hotspots in the country. It therefore calls on all of us to respond positively and be proactive in the efforts to manage the pandemic. The Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs would like to encourage all its members and non-members within the SMEs and Informal sector to get their staff vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

Mr Dlamini said SMEs and the rest of the informal sector must take advantage of designated vaccination sites closest to them that have been availed by the Bulawayo City Council and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to get vaccinated.

“We note that the government and the City of Bulawayo has been advertising vaccination points, please do cooperate and ensure that we as a sector assist in the efforts of curtailing the spread of this pandemic. We also encourage our members to be ambassadors within their business and social communities and take a lead during these trying times. At all times please be guided by the health authorities,” he added.

He encouraged the sector to police each other in upholding Covid-19 regulations of sanitising, practicing social distancing and correct and consistent wearing of masks.

“Though the wearing of masks and social distancing is currently being enforced by the law enforcement arms; we believe that the time has come for each and all of us to police and ensure compliance. It cannot just be the responsibility of the ZRP. We all have a role to play. The businesses that are suffering are ours, lives lost are ours,” he said.

Mr Dlamini said as a BCSME, they will put more effort to ensure that the virus does not spread because it has a direct impact on their small businesses and their growth.

