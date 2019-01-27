SMEs engage council after lootings

One of the shops that was looted and destroyed during violent demonstrations in Bulawayo

Charleen Ndlovu, Business reporter

SMALL to Medium enterprises in Bulawayo who were affected by the violent demonstrations that rocked the country two weeks ago have approached the city council seeking new sites to operate from after their stalls were destroyed.

In an interview, Bulawayo Chamber of Small to Medium Enterprises chair Mr Energy Majazi said following the demonstrations some operators were left stranded and after negotiations with Government, they would approach the council to seek new places to operate from.

“We had a meeting with the Minister of State (for Bulawayo, Judith Ncube) and she invited the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi and also Women’s Affairs, Community, Small to Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni in solidarity with the affected business persons. We were raising issues concerning infrastructure that was destroyed and Minister Ncube indicated that those affected should approach the city council for help. It appears the council is willing to offer their structures that are in place for use and so we are urging those who were affected to go to council with records maybe from the police as proof to show that they were affected.”

Mr Majazi said the call was only for those who had licences.

“However, this initiative applies only to those that were operational. If you do not have a licence then you do not qualify. We are also creating a data base for all the SMES in Bulawayo that were affected, that applies to all business persons whether small or big, we are saying they should come out,” he said.

Mr Majazi said SMEs were appealing to the Government to engage tax and licencing authorities to temporarily relax requirements while the sector tries to regain its feet following the losses.

“We are raising issues concerning taxes that were already due. Shops were looted and records were not spared. Now that everything is lost we are appealing to the authorities to engage Zimra to extend the due date of submission of the returns because we are unable to find records.

We are asking the local authority through the Minister to intervene and probably delay the licencing for another period. We did not reach a conclusion as they also have to carry the information and then negotiate with the council authorities,” he said.

Mr Majazi added that they were also appealing to the Government to avail a fund that will assist those who were affected.

“We are also pleading to the Government to set up a fund so that those who were affected can be assisted with loans. Also we are appealing to the Government to avail loans particularly for the grain millers so that they can be assisted since they were affected,” he said.

Mr Majazi said business people should also invest in security to protect their premises.

“ A majority of SMEs are starting to restock and operate. However, there has been a concern of security as most business persons are not sure whether they are guaranteed of security and fear that these events may reoccur. As the chamber of SMEs in Bulawayo we have been urging business persons to act responsibly and also assist in the setting up of security,” he said.

More than 18 500 SMEs across the country have formalised their operations. However, the formalisation process has been met with resistance by some players who claimed benefits of formalising were outweighed by costs.