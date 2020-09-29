Smile for Africa leaves joy in Bulilima West Constituency

SMILE for Africa, a faith based organisation has donated an assortment of food hampers to Bulilima West Constituency as part of its initiative to mitigate against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on vulnerable members of society.

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Correspondent

The donation of food hampers consisting of one tonne of mixed rice packages with soya chunks and soup was handed over yesterday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the food disbursement at Makhulela area, which saw over 2000 people benefiting, Smile for Africa country director Mr Albert Mavhunga said the initiative is meant to alleviate poverty in rural communities.

“The donation is to help fight hunger due to the effects of the pandemic and last year’s drought. We have a passion to help the less privileged and build families, communities and nations.

“Our response is in line with our God given mission to empower people and it’s in direct response to the President Mnangagwa’s call on the state of emergency. We have so far facilitated food aid in Bulawayo, Mberengwa, Chegutu, Chipinge and now in Plumtree areas,” said Mr Mavhunga.

MP Hon Dingumuzi Phuti said he was grateful for the support from the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa for her role in luring sponsorship to the San community.

“I want to thank the philanthropic gesture of Cde Mavhunga which followed the star, like the biblical wisemen from the east. The star is obviously the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangangwa who identified the San Community as needy and started pulling resources together to support them to a normal lifestyle from 2018.

“Cde Mavhunga has followed the star and rightfully offered a donation of food to these important members of our country and heritage. May such love and kindness continue to shine through out your support for underprivileged parts of our society,” he said.

Cde Phuti urged the members of the public to take a leaf from the First Lady’s work in empowering communities.

Makhulela village head Mrs Matshena Ncube said they were humbled by the support.

