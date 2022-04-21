Smuggler arrested for impersonation

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 47-year-old Mutare man has been arrested at the Beitbridge Border Post for smuggling and impersonating a police officer.

Mark Maposa (47), was rounded up with 239 other people during a joint security operation by Zimbabwean and South African border officials on Tuesday evening.

Initially, the man had been arrested for smuggling (from South Africa) seven handbags, two monarchs, and three sacks with an assortment of clothing items that were meant for resale within the country.

Although national police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not readily available for comment on Thursday, sources close to the case said, Maphosa was flagged as a suspect for serious crimes when he tried to turn people against the police.

“He was then isolated from the crowd and while being interrogated; he produced a police ID card belonging to someone.

The accused who resides in Mutare claimed to have picked the card belonging to Constable Kanda MD three weeks ago and that he decided to use it to his advantage when cornered,” said a border security official.

The source said there was sanity at the police station following his isolation.

Further inquiries revealed that the police ID card was not his and that his facial features failed to match that of the youthful officer on the police ID card.

He also failed to identify his deployment station.

“The suspect has been charged with smuggling and impersonation. He will appear in court soon,” said the official. [email protected]