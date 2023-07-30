Sobukhazi High’ sport academy reaps rewards

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

SOBUKHAZI High School has made strides at establishing a sport academy that will churn out well groomed players, with the latest achievement being its two netball teams that did well in national tournaments this year.

The school’s prowess on the netball court at national stage was witnessed when it won the Under-20 National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash) netball national competition and went to be runners-up at the prestigious 17 years and under Stella Tea banner.

For that feat, Sobukhazi High School rekindled its dominance in schools’ sport, in particular netball. The success, according to the headmaster Cain Ncube, was a result of a deliberate effort to channel resources toward establishing an academy.

“The sports department worked tirelessly and were rewarded for their efforts by the performance of the players and the technical department. “It is the school’s goal to see teams performing well, as a sports academy is in progress we nurture and groom talent,” said Ncube.

Ncube said they were going to do the same with other sport codes as they aim to be an all-encompassing talent development centre.

“While we so much applaud the work done by our sports department with the netball teams, there are plans to strengthen all sport teams in the school. “In that way we would be nurturing young talent that will make an impact in professional sport national and internationally. What we did this year is remarkable. Our 17 years and under netball team are work in progress after being introduced to netball early this year. This shows us the future is bright.

“At the Stella Netball finals held in Harare recently, the Sobukhazi team could have won easily, as they fell 43-50 to Filchrist High of Mashonaland Central.Ncube said the loss was however met with joy as they viewed the team as a work in progress.

“The team missed several chances and cost us the first prize, which to us did not matter much because we saw it as a bonus. We are in the building process.

“It is our hope that the girls will perform better in next year’s edition of the tournament. They are on the footsteps of their sisters who won against Mweyamutsvene High School to become national champions in the 20 year and under Nash netball tournament. We are building teams that will that will dazzle the stage in the coming years,” said the elated headmaster.

This squad comprises a pool of talented players led by captain Mercy Ncube and features Mpumelelo Masuku, Loveness Mhike and Sinothando Moyo.

The road to the Under-20 finals for the school, as Ncube explained, was a testimony of talent, skill and resilience that saw the girls roaring past other more established netball teams.

The 17 years and under team is a transformed side. It is captained by Kimberly Mucheki with notably talent such as Precious Sibanda who was crowned as the best defender at the Stella netball championships.

Ncube thanked the school’s technical department that groomed the netball teams.

“The school and the parents wholly thank the technical team led by Crispen Ndlovu, Memory Mlilo, SB Ncube and Nokuthula Zondo. We are proud of their season’s showing,” he said.