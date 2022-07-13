Social welfare takes custody of Mahachi’s child

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Department of Social Welfare has reportedly taken into custody Kudakwashe Mahachi’s son pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings against the embattled footballer.

Mahachi is facing criminal charges after the alleged scalding of his son while at his house in South Africa. He is, however, denying any wrong doing and insists that the child left South Africa in good health.

But his ex-wife, the mother of the child, Miss Maritha Ndlovu, has accused him of scalding their son with boiling water resulting in him suffering third-degree burns.

Mahachi has engaged a law firm, Tanaka Law Chambers to represent him.

It has since emerged that the four-year-old minor was last week taken into custody by officials from the Ministry Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, with sources revealing that this was meant to ensure that he can give an independent testimony in the criminal matter which is pending against Mahachi.

“The grounds for removing the minor child from Miss Ndlovu’s custody by the Social Welfare Department are that they want the minor child to think independently so that he can give an independent testimony in a criminal matter which is pending against Mahachi and that they fear for the minor child’s safety in the custody and care of his mother,” said a source close to the case.

Efforts to get a comment from Mahachi’s lawyer, Mr Nkosiyabo Sibanda were fruitless as his mobile phone went unanswered.