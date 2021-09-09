Some Premier Soccer League teams resume training

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOME Premier Soccer League teams have resumed training as they prepare for the restart of football at the end of the month.

Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum Stars are some of the teams whose social media activity shows that they are back fine tuning for the recommencement of the game. FC Platinum have been training all along since they are preparing for their Confederation of African Football Champions League first preliminary round fixture Grupo Desportivo Sagrada Esperança on Angola in Luanda on Saturday.

Following an approval for the resumption of all sporting activities in the country last week, the PSL informed all its clubs to start training as from Monday as they gear up for continuation of action in the Chibuku Super Club, which as halted in July.

Clubs were required to adhere to Covid-19 protocols related to vaccination and testing. Before they resume training, teams were expected to ensure players, technical team as well as support staff are vaccinated and tested for Covid-19.

It would appear those that are yet to resume training are still to fulfill requirements for them to start fine tuning. Requirements have added an extra financial burden on clubs that are already struggling to make ends meet.

