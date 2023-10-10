SOS for funds to treat injured teen soccer player

Innocent Kurira, Online Reporter

VICTORIA Falls-based football academy Golden Lions is appealing to well-wishers to help with medical bills for one of their players who suffered a serious leg fracture a week ago.

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (14) got injured while playing for the academy’s Division Two side in Monde last week.

Ngwenya fractured his right leg and is in need of medical attention.

Golden Lions director Macmillan Kima Sibanda said: “It is our hope we get someone to assist us. These are the times where we see the importance of getting sponsors for our project which l believe has all the capacity to produce future national team greats.”

The youngster has hope of getting back to the field soon.

“The day l got injured is a day l will never forget. It was my first Division Two match having been promoted from the juniors Under-15 team. I was looking forward to having a good game and repaying the faith that the coaches and other senior players had put in me but unfortunately, it turned out ugly.

“At the moment, l just want to focus on healing but am yet to get treatment since the day I got injured because of the financial crisis, US $400 is needed for me to see the surgeon and undergo an operation which is supposed to join the broken bones in my leg.

“Therefore I am appealing to well-wishers to assist me so that l get treatment and return to play the beautiful game which I believe is my future,” said Ngwenya.

-@innocentskizoe