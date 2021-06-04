South Africa A win four-match one day cricket series against Zimbabwe A

04 Jun, 2021 - 20:06 0 Views
0 Comments
South Africa A win four-match one day cricket series against Zimbabwe A

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa A have come out tops in the four-match one day cricket series against Zimbabwe A after they defeated their Zimbabwean counterparts by 116 runs in the final match played at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The win saw the South Africans take the series 3-1.

Senuran Muttthusamy with his Bowler of the Series

Zimbabwe A had won the third match of the series on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Wednesday, which had set up an exciting final match as a win for the home team would have seen the series end level at 2-2.

Reeza Hendricks top scored with 89 runs off 105 deliveries having put away nine fours and was supported by 55 from Tony de Zorzi, the visitors, who lost the toss and were sent in to bat ending their innings on 281/6 in 50 overs.

Reeza Hendricks

In reply, Zimbabwe A were bowled out for 165 in 38.2 overs, their highest run contributor being Milton Shumba with 35.

South Africa A did not get off to a great start when Janneman Malan fell for one run in the third over, removed by Victor Nyauchi, who had him caught behind by Richmond Mutumbami.

Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton put on 71 for the second wicket before the latter fell for 40. De Zorzi and Hendricks made sure South Africa A got a good score to defend with a 107-stand for the fourth wicket.

Ryan Rickelton

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting