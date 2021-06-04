South Africa A win four-match one day cricket series against Zimbabwe A

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa A have come out tops in the four-match one day cricket series against Zimbabwe A after they defeated their Zimbabwean counterparts by 116 runs in the final match played at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The win saw the South Africans take the series 3-1.

Zimbabwe A had won the third match of the series on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method on Wednesday, which had set up an exciting final match as a win for the home team would have seen the series end level at 2-2.

Reeza Hendricks top scored with 89 runs off 105 deliveries having put away nine fours and was supported by 55 from Tony de Zorzi, the visitors, who lost the toss and were sent in to bat ending their innings on 281/6 in 50 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe A were bowled out for 165 in 38.2 overs, their highest run contributor being Milton Shumba with 35.

South Africa A did not get off to a great start when Janneman Malan fell for one run in the third over, removed by Victor Nyauchi, who had him caught behind by Richmond Mutumbami.

Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton put on 71 for the second wicket before the latter fell for 40. De Zorzi and Hendricks made sure South Africa A got a good score to defend with a 107-stand for the fourth wicket.