South Africa burns after Zimbabwean man “kills cop”

SOUTH Africa’s Gauteng police have called for calm after disgruntled Diepsloot residents threatened to shut down the area in protest after a suspected Zimbabwean national allegedly killed a police officer.

The suspected Zimbabwean man allegedly killed a member of the South African Police Service, Capt Oupa Matjie, on Friday. The cop was pursuing suspects in Diepsloot. The residents took to the streets this morning (Thursday) to voice their anger over what they said were crimes committed by foreign nationals in the area.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said residents went to the local police station demanding to see the suspect arrested for Matjie’s murder. Brig Peters said the suspect was due to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court later in the day.

Roads leading to the area, including William Nicol Drive and the R551, have been blocked off with burning tyres and rocks. Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mawela has condemned the violence by residents.

“The arrest of the suspect, who allegedly shot dead Capt Matjie, came through after collaboration between the community and the police. It is therefore important that the suspect’s appearance in court be secured and that it should not be jeopardised in any manner, so that the suspect faces the full might of the law,” Mawela said.-SowetanLive/Sunday News Reporter.